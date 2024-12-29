Videos
Expressions Podcast Episode 22: Mompreneur Meera V Barath on storytelling, mentoring and learning from life experiences
Meera V Barath is a storyteller, mompreneur, trainer, mentor and podcaster. She explores the many facets of storytelling from life experiences and characters in the Mahabharata to coping with failure, accepting change with grace and manifesting happiness. On The Expressions Podcast with Neha, the multi-talented Meera takes us through her journey of why she quit a corporate job after childbirth, how motherhood taught her invaluable lessons and the sheer joy of storytelling to help people rediscover themselves.
Expressions Podcast Episode 21: Chef Mythrayie Iyer on food, flavours, creativity and kitchen rules!