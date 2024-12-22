Videos
Expressions Podcast Episode 21: Chef Mythrayie Iyer on food, flavours, creativity and kitchen rules!
From working with the ITC Hotels to heading a kitchen that uses mostly farm produce, the versatile Chef Mythrayie Iyer can even dish up something with ants or use mango flowers for a delectable menu. Hear Mythrayie's story on the Expressions Podcast with Neha, where she talks about why creativity and innovation are key to good food, how her travels have helped blend flavours from different cultures and why/how she rules the kitchen.
Styling for her is an art that transforms beauty into feeling confident and empowered. Luxury make-up artiste Gouri Kapur has styled some of the biggest celebrities in India and made brides bright and beautiful on their big day. On the previous Expressions Podcast, the talented Gouri talked about her journey of over two decades in the styling industry, and how make-up need not be merely for appearance but also to bring out one's beauty and strength from within.
Expressions Podcast Episode 20: Luxury make-up artiste Gouri Kapur on styling and knowing where to draw the line!