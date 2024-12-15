Videos
Expressions Podcast Episode 20: Luxury make-up artiste Gouri Kapur on styling and knowing where to draw the line!
Styling for her is an art that transforms beauty into feeling confident and empowered. Luxury make-up artiste Gouri Kapur has styled some of the biggest celebrities in India and made brides bright and beautiful on their big day. On this Expressions Podcast, the talented Gouri talks about her journey of over two decades in the styling industry, and how make-up need not be merely for appearance but also to bring out one's beauty and strength from within.
She's a dancer, actor, singer and a strong advocate for women's empowerment. Mohiniyattam exponent Vijayalakshmi carries forward a rich legacy of the classical dance form and has taken it globally. On the previous Expressions Podcast with Neha, the multi-talented Vijayalakshmi talked about breaking the shackles of patriarchy and why femininity, for her, means valour.
