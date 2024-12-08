Videos
Expressions Podcast Episode 19: Mohiniyattam exponent Vijayalakshmi on the rich legacy of Mohiniyattam and empowering women through the art form
She's a dancer, actor, singer and a strong advocate for women's empowerment. Mohiniyattam exponent Vijayalakshmi carries forward a rich legacy of the classical dance form and has taken it globally. On this week's Expressions Podcast with Neha, the multi-talented Vijayalakshmi talks about breaking the shackles of patriarchy and why femininity, for her, means valour.
Expressions Podcast Episode 18: Artist Santosh Mahale on how he brings entire cities alive on a single canvas with a bird’s eye view