Expressions Podcast Episode 19: Mohiniyattam exponent Vijayalakshmi on the rich legacy of Mohiniyattam and empowering women through the art form

She's a dancer, actor, singer and a strong advocate for women's empowerment. Mohiniyattam exponent Vijayalakshmi carries forward a rich legacy of the classical dance form and has taken it globally. On this week's Expressions Podcast with Neha, the multi-talented Vijayalakshmi talks about breaking the shackles of patriarchy and why femininity, for her, means valour.