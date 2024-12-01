Videos
Expressions Podcast Episode 18: Artist Santosh Mahale on how he brings entire cities alive on a single canvas with a bird’s eye view
On this week's The Expressions Podcast with Neha, Santosh shares his journey of travelling the world as a successful management consultant and how a souvenir of London paved the way to choosing a creative path in painting a picture worth a thousand words.
On the previous Expressions Podcast with Neha, Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej spoke about why he makes the kind of music he loves, his strong advocacy for the environment, mental health and wellness, and his eclectic compositions. The award-winning musician also talked about his recent 4th Grammy nomination, collaborations with some of the biggest names in the music world, inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and how he gave up owning cars to walk the talk on sustainability.
