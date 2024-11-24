Videos

Expressions Podcast Episode 17: Grammy winner Ricky Kej on music, advocacy and how he made it to the big stage

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on why he makes the kind of music he loves, his strong advocacy for the environment, mental health and wellness, and his eclectic compositions. On The Expressions Podcast this week with Neha, the award-winning musician also talks about his recent 4th Grammy nomination, collaborations with some of the biggest names in the music world, inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and how he gave up owning cars to walk the talk on sustainability.