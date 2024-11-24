Videos
Expressions Podcast Episode 17: Grammy winner Ricky Kej on music, advocacy and how he made it to the big stage
Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on why he makes the kind of music he loves, his strong advocacy for the environment, mental health and wellness, and his eclectic compositions. On The Expressions Podcast this week with Neha, the award-winning musician also talks about his recent 4th Grammy nomination, collaborations with some of the biggest names in the music world, inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and how he gave up owning cars to walk the talk on sustainability.
On the previous Expressions Podcast with Neha, Dr Jahnavi Phalkey, the Founding Director of Science Gallery Bengaluru decoded science for the common man. She spoke about her initial doctoral programs in humanities and how she finally found her true calling in science. Dr Phalkey also shared her vision to increase public engagement and why research needs more impetus in India.
Expressions Podcast Episode 16: Science Historian Dr Jahnavi Phalkey on improving public engagement and how it’s enmeshed in society