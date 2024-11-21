Exclusive: Ricky Kej on his new album, fourth Grammy nomination, collaborations and more
As the announcement of musician Ricky Kej’s fourth Grammy awards nomination for Break of Dawn, earlier this month brought happy smiles in the audience’s faces, we catch up with him on his latest album, musical journey, collaborations and more.
Congratulations on the fourth Grammy nomination. Please tell us about the inspiration behind the album Break of Dawn and what listeners can expect from it.
Thank you so much for the congratulations; it means a lot. I have always been a lifelong environmentalist, and both my music and my life reflect that. A few years ago, I was introduced to an Indian philosophy—a Buddhist philosophy—which suggests that the imbalances or impurities in the environment are a direct reflection of the impurities in the mind. To purify the environment, one must first purify the mind, and vice versa. This concept resonated with me deeply, as it showed me that our approaches to environmental and social issues are often superficial, treating only symptoms rather than addressing root causes. The solution, I realized, lies in fostering a society of mental wellness to alleviate the global burden of mental health challenges.
With this thought, I began working on ‘Break of Dawn’, conducting thorough research that led me to discover that Indian-rooted wellness music could be the perfect medium to address these issues. I selected nine specific ragas (melodic frameworks in Indian classical music) to create nine compositions that form the album. This project, which has released by Vedam Records - which is a part of Universal Music India, seeks to blend traditional Indian music with wellness practices, and that vision became the inspiration behind the album.
Listeners can expect deeply meditative, calming, and soulful Indian music. It is fundamentally Indian in essence but global in appeal. I believe anyone who listens to it will feel immersed in the music, leaving everything else aside for an hour, and emerge from the experience feeling calmer and more joyful.
What does a Grammy mean to you, from receiving your first to now being on the journey to your fourth nomination?
Growing up, the Grammy was an unattainable dream. We would watch the ceremony on TV, but the idea of achieving one seemed out of reach. I was thirty-three when I won my first Grammy and became the youngest Indian to do so. Since then, I have won two more, and now I am thrilled to be up for my fourth with Break of Dawn from Vedam Records. The excitement does not diminish with each Grammy—it grows. Each album, each collaboration, and every new musical endeavour helps me grow as a musician. Since all my music is tied to causes, whether environmental or social, each project is also a learning journey that enriches me as a human. This nomination feels like a validation of that journey.
In the era of remixes and auto-tunes, is it challenging to catch the audience's attention with original music?
Absolutely. Original music needs time to resonate with listeners, while remixes are often used in Bollywood because they serve the quick purpose of promoting movies. With remixes, there is no need to introduce a new song; you simply take an existing, nostalgic track and modernize it to market the film. However, independent, and original music retains a sense of authenticity that listeners appreciate. Independent music outside of Bollywood can be challenging, but it allows for complete creative freedom, which is incredibly rewarding. I do not have to make music based on someone else’s vision; I get to create from the heart.
How do you blend melody and aesthetics so beautifully through your music videos?
My role is to create the music, and the music videos are crafted by filmmakers I collaborate with, often my friend Sairam Sagiraju. I have found that the less I interfere in the filmmaking process, the better the videos turn out. I provide an initial brief about the emotions I hope to evoke, but after that, I give the filmmaker creative freedom. Music is often very evocative on its own, much like how readers imagine scenes in a book. Instrumental music allows listeners to interpret freely. Though making music videos can be challenging for instrumental pieces, I trust my collaborators to bring out the visual essence.
Will we see you scoring for Indian films anytime soon?
I am open to it, but the project must centre around a social or environmental cause. I previously scored Wild Karnataka narrated by Sir David Attenborough, which won two National Awards and was the first natural history film with a theatrical release in India. I also composed for the Malayalam film Adrishya Jalakangal on Netflix, an anti-war film highlighting the devastating effects of war on impoverished communities. I have worked on several cause-driven films, and I would love to continue doing so.
What is your creative process like?
My process always begins with a cause that I feel strongly about whether social, environmental, or mental health related. Sometimes it is simply about celebrating something, like spotting a beautiful creature in the forest, which then translates into the language of music. Rather than using nature sounds directly, I interpret them through instruments like the bansuri, sitar, veena, tabla, and human voice. This approach allows me to convey the emotion more profoundly than simply recording nature sounds.
Performing arts today has become increasingly interdisciplinary. How do you incorporate this in your performances?
That is true; it has become very interdisciplinary right now. In fact, in our concerts, there are a lot of lights and visuals involved. So, it's no longer just an audio experience but an audio-visual one. Sometimes, we also have Indian classical dancers and traditional dancers joining us on stage. This is a fully interdisciplinary approach we take to create an immersive performance. I believe the best performances, especially musical ones, are those that engage all the senses of the audience, almost overwhelming them with the art. That’s what we aim to do with all our shows—we want to captivate our entire audience with powerful artistry, and that’s only possible by providing such multi-sensory experiences.
Collaboration is an important part of any field. How have your collaborations helped you grow as a musician?
Collaboration is essential for me. Up until 2020, I had a leading role in most collaborations, but working with Stewart Copeland for Divine Tides, which won us two Grammys, changed that. Stewart is a legendary drummer and composer, and working with him taught me the value of letting go of control. Many times, I was sceptical about his suggestions, but I held back my reservations and let the process unfold. In the end, the album was better for it. Collaborations teach you to view things from fresh perspectives, which is invaluable for growth.
Two contemporary musicians whose work appeals to you and why?
One duo I admire deeply is Salim–Sulaiman. They have consistently pushed the boundaries in Indian music across genres like pop, folk, and classical. Another contemporary artist I appreciate is Hans Zimmer, whose film scores create an unparalleled cinematic experience.
Two artistes you would want to collaborate with in the future.
Arijit Singh and Hans Zimmer
Having remained a style icon for years, what defines your style?
I never envisioned myself as a style icon, though I have received a few style awards for which I am grateful. To me, style is about sustainability, and I believe in re-wearing clothes. The fashion industry is one of the most polluting, so it is crucial to invest in good quality clothing and wear it multiple times. Fashion does not have to mean wearing something only once. I have a white suit I have worn in over forty concerts and a green sherwani I have worn in more than seventy. Sustainable fashion is not just about new eco-friendly lines; it is also about re-wearing what we already own.
Are you currently working on any compositions?
I am not focusing on anything new right now because I want to give ‘Break of Dawn’ the attention it deserves.