Exclusive: Ricky Kej on his new album, fourth Grammy nomination, collaborations and more

A

Thank you so much for the congratulations; it means a lot. I have always been a lifelong environmentalist, and both my music and my life reflect that. A few years ago, I was introduced to an Indian philosophy—a Buddhist philosophy—which suggests that the imbalances or impurities in the environment are a direct reflection of the impurities in the mind. To purify the environment, one must first purify the mind, and vice versa. This concept resonated with me deeply, as it showed me that our approaches to environmental and social issues are often superficial, treating only symptoms rather than addressing root causes. The solution, I realized, lies in fostering a society of mental wellness to alleviate the global burden of mental health challenges.

With this thought, I began working on ‘Break of Dawn’, conducting thorough research that led me to discover that Indian-rooted wellness music could be the perfect medium to address these issues. I selected nine specific ragas (melodic frameworks in Indian classical music) to create nine compositions that form the album. This project, which has released by Vedam Records - which is a part of Universal Music India, seeks to blend traditional Indian music with wellness practices, and that vision became the inspiration behind the album.

Listeners can expect deeply meditative, calming, and soulful Indian music. It is fundamentally Indian in essence but global in appeal. I believe anyone who listens to it will feel immersed in the music, leaving everything else aside for an hour, and emerge from the experience feeling calmer and more joyful.