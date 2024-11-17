Videos
Expressions Podcast Episode 16: Science Historian Dr Jahnavi Phalkey on improving public engagement and how it’s enmeshed in society
Dr Jahnavi Phalkey, the Founding Director of Science Gallery Bengaluru decodes science for the common man. She speaks on her initial doctoral programs in humanities and how she finally found her true calling in science. On the Expressions Podcast with Neha, Dr Phalkey shares her vision to increase public engagement and why research needs more impetus in India.
