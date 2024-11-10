Celebs & Entertainment
Expressions Podcast Episode 15: Ridhi Khosla Jalan on design, content creation and success
Design content creator and influencer Ridhi Khosla Jalan speaks on how her passion for design gave her purpose to push boundaries. She shares her fascinating journey of going back to college for a degree while still pregnant, her foray into designing children's furniture and re-doing complete homes. On the Expressions Podcast with Neha, Ridhi talks about why she became a content creator and the responsibility that comes with it.
On the previous Expressions Podcast, Neha spoke to Geeta Jayanth, Head of School at Chaman Bhartiya School, and we learnt from her insights on education, the evolving needs of today’s youth and the importance of creativity in a technology-driven world. With her leadership experience at prestigious institutions and her understanding of the various education systems, Geeta talked about how educators and institutions can ready the next generation for leadership roles.
Expressions Podcast Episode 14: Geeta Jayanth on education systems, and integrating technology, innovation and creativity into the curriculum