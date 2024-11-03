Videos
Expressions Podcast Episode 14: Geeta Jayanth on education systems, and integrating technology, innovation and creativity into the curriculum
With her leadership experience at prestigious institutions and her understanding of the various education systems, Geeta Jayanth, Head of School at Chaman Bhartiya School, talks about how educators and institutions can ready the next generation for leadership roles. Join us on the Expressions Podcast with Neha as we learn from Geeta's insights on education, the evolving needs of today’s youth and the importance of creativity in a technology-driven world.
