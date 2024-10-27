Videos
Expressions Podcast Episode 13: Namu Kini on curating art, fitness, and living with purpose
In this episode, Namu Kini, co-founder of KYNKYNY Art Gallery in Bengaluru, shares her inspiring journey from corporate finance to the art world. She reflects on how surviving the 9/11 attacks reshaped her perspective, leading to a life filled with creative ventures. Namu also discusses her women-centric talk show, her passion for promoting veganism through curated markets and her personal journey of fitness, motherhood and wellness.
On the previous Expressions podcast, Bishnu Dhanuka, co-founder of Millennium Mams', shared his mission to improve quality of life and bring financial independence to women across 22 countries. He reflected on how life lessons shaped his philosophy of success, the values instilled by his father, and his belief that financial independence is essential for true empowerment. Bishnu also discussed how practices like yoga complement sound financial health to foster all-inclusive growth
