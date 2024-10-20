Videos
Expressions Podcast Episode 12: Investment guru and social reformer Bishnu Dhanuka talks about promoting financial literacy, empowering women through Millennium Mams’
From books to banks! Bishnu Dhanuka, co-founder of Millennium Mams', shares his mission to improve quality of life and bring financial independence to women across 22 countries. He reflects on how life lessons shaped his philosophy of success, the values instilled by his father, and his belief that financial independence is essential for true empowerment. Bishnu also discusses how practices like yoga complement sound financial health to foster all-inclusive growth
On the previous Expressions podcast, Devesh Agarwal shared his experience and expertise with wines and offered insights into the art and science of winemaking. He also reflected on four decades as a technologist and innovator, his passion for aviation and motorcycles, his diverse interests and never-ending curiosity, and how they all come together in 'a life well-lived.
Expressions Podcast Episode 11: Devesh Agarwal on demystifying wine and balancing passion with innovation