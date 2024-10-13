Food & Recipes
Expressions Podcast Episode 11: Devesh Agarwal on demystifying wine and balancing passion with innovation
In this episode, Devesh Agarwal shares his experience and expertise with wines and offers insights into the art and science of winemaking. He also reflects on four decades as a technologist and innovator, his passion for aviation and motorcycles, his diverse interests and never-ending curiosity, and how they all come together in 'a life well-lived'.
On the previous Expressions podcast, Madhu Nataraj joins Neha to discuss her journey as a celebrated kathak dancer, choreographer, and director. She delves into the founding of STEM Dance Kampni, her vision for blending tradition with innovation, and how she’s taken Indian dance to the world stage. With over 150 choreographies and cultural performances in 36+ countries, Madhu shares her unique experiences of Kathak between the generations.
Expressions Podcast Episode 10: Madhu Nataraj on the past, present and future of Kathak, her STEM Dance Kampni, notable moments with her parents, and more!