Food & Recipes

Expressions Podcast Episode 11: Devesh Agarwal on demystifying wine and balancing passion with innovation

In this episode, Devesh Agarwal shares his experience and expertise with wines and offers insights into the art and science of winemaking. He also reflects on four decades as a technologist and innovator, his passion for aviation and motorcycles, his diverse interests and never-ending curiosity, and how they all come together in 'a life well-lived'.