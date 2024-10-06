Celebs & Entertainment
Expressions Podcast Episode 10: Madhu Nataraj on the past, present and future of Kathak, her STEM Dance Kampni, notable moments with her parents, and more!
From the emotional trunk call from Delhi to Bengaluru that started it all to cultural delegations in more than 36 countries, Madhu Nataraj joins Neha to discuss her journey as a celebrated kathak dancer, choreographer, and director. She delves into the founding of STEM Dance Kampni, her vision for blending tradition with innovation, and how she’s taken Indian dance to the world stage. With over 150 choreographies and cultural performances in 36+ countries, Madhu shares her unique experiences of Kathak between the generations.
