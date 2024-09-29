Mind & Body
Expressions Podcast Episode 9: Sheena Hinduja on redefining fitness and inspiring wellbeing
In this episode, Sheena talks to Neha about her journey from corporate life to launching The Pilates Studio and BlackBx, her passion for innovative fitness methods, and the importance of listening to your body. She shares insights on overcoming challenges as a non-trainer in the industry and her vision for the future of fitness in Bengaluru!
