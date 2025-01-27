This art exhibition in Kolkata throws light on the life and times of Gopal Ghose

While majority of Ghose’s works are characterized by landscapes with the rare presence of human form, some of his works have on the other hand focused on the surroundings and micro-observations existing in a landscape like the flora and fauna. Interestingly, a lot of his earlier works have a prominent use of line drawings or sketches but what stays throughout his works is the vibrant use of colours. His main medium of work was always the paper which was a very economic and portable medium to deal with barring a few rare canvases. The exhibition displays his work ranging from watercolours, gouache, pastels, oil on canvas and some rare sketches in pencil. His extensive travels from Jaipur to Madras and back to Kolkata have further enhanced his observation of various landscapes which find distinctive reflections throughout his work.