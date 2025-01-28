Delve into the fascinating world of puppets with puppeteer Mohammad Shameem

As we walked across the steep terrains of the Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur to attend the debut edition of the Jaigarh Heritage Festival hosted by His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Teamwork Arts , the vibrant giant size puppets dancing to the live singing of Jaisalmer Boys caught our eyes. Dressed in vibrant colours of deep green, blue, pink and orange; complete with traditional jewellery, all handmade and hand stitched to suit the occasion, the puppets were a major attraction of the two-day festival. Given that Rajasthan has a rich history of puppetry it was apt to kick off the celebrations with their presence which truly symbolised the heritage of the state. Over the course of their performance interspersed with tourists and visitors posing with them for photographs, we discovered that they were the brainchild of Mohammad Shameem, founder Puppetshala Performing Arts. We stole some moments to catch up with him on his endeavors and decoding puppetry today amidst the colourful ambiance.

Puppetry as an art form

Talking about the popularly practiced forms of puppetry today he mentions, “String Puppets or what is known as katputli (wooden dolls) is very popular. Shadow puppetry or chaya putul comes next. It is highly popular in South India. Third is rod puppet, which most modern puppeteers use. In fact, in Bengal there is a tradition of rod puppets. Fourth is glove puppetry. This gulabo-sitabo is a traditional puppetry from Uttar Pradesh. Most states in India have their own traditional puppetry form.”

Decoding a puppet

The first generation puppeteer who honed his skills under various mentors before finally starting his own endeavour continues, “The ones here [at the festival] are called human giant puppets. It is specifically designed for one person to maneuver. The individual is standing and the puppet is harnessed onto him. The hands of the puppets are controlled by sticks as these are rod puppets. “He further states, “So you will have to design the puppet according to your requirement. If you are making a puppet according to the Japanese technique Bonraku, every element there moves – fingers, eyes, eyebrows etc. It takes three people to maneuver one puppet.”