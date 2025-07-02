Serendipity Arts Festival announces lineup of 35+ curators and grants for its milestone 10th edition

The Serendipity Arts Festival (SAF) will celebrate its milestone 10th edition from December 12-21, 2025 in Panjim, Goa, with its most ambitious programme yet. The festival is celebrating a decade of championing the arts this year, with a long list of more than 35 curators and a bigger vision that encompasses year-round activations in 10 cities across India and abroad.

All you need to know about Serendipity Arts Festival 2025

SAF is still one of the world’s only genuinely interdisciplinary arts festivals, incorporating performing arts, visual arts, culinary arts, craft, design and accessibility. 2025 will be rounded out by artists, curators and cultural voices from across the world, and the Serendipity Arts Foundation’s expanded list of annual grants and residencies.

The curatorial team for this milestone year features a combination of known and new faces. In Visual Arts, cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote, artist duo Thukral & Tagra and conceptual artiste Sudarshan Shetty will spearhead the effort. The Music category features a hot line-up with Ehsaan Noorani, Shubha Mudgal, Bickram Ghosh, Ranjit Barot and Zubin Balaporia.

Theatre will be headed by Lillete Dubey, Mahesh Dattani, Anuradha Kapur and Sankar Venkateswaran. Food Arts will be curated by Manu Chandra, Odette Mascarenhas, Rahul Akerkar and The Locavore amongst others. Dance includes the likes of Geeta Chandran, Jayachandran Palazhy and Tanusree Shankar. Craft will have inputs from Kristine Michael, Rashmi Varma, Anjana Somany and Sandeep Sangaru, while Salil Chaturvedi will be curating Accessibility. This sprawling curatorial committee reaffirms SAF's belief in eclecticism of the arts and inclusivity of culture.