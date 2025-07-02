Bollywood's famous rom com 'I Hate Luv Storys' completes 15 years

To commemorate the milestone, Sonam Kapoor shared a nostalgic video on her Instagram story, simply captioned with “15 years of I Hate Luv Storys.” The sentiment was echoed by Dharma Productions, which posted a special video montage featuring memorable scenes from the film. Their tribute was accompanied by a caption that read, “Opposites attracted and gave us a luv story for a lifetime! #15YearsOfIHateLuvStorys.” Both Karan Johar and Imran Khan also joined in the celebration, resharing the clip on their own Instagram stories.

The film’s storyline centered around Simran, played by Kapoor, a die-hard romantic who believes in fairy-tale love, and Jay, portrayed by Khan, a cynical assistant director who despises the very idea of love stories. Despite their contrasting beliefs, their paths cross on a film set, leading to unexpected chemistry and emotional twists. This opposites-attract narrative resonated strongly with audiences, particularly young viewers who connected with the characters’ modern dilemmas and relatable personalities.