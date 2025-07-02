Bollywood's famous rom com 'I Hate Luv Storys' completes 15 years

The beloved romantic comedy I Hate Luv Storys, starring Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan, has officially completed 15 years since its theatrical release. Debuting on July 2, 2010, the film marked a significant moment in early 2010s Bollywood, combining youthful charm with a cheeky take on romantic clichés. Directed by Punit Malhotra and jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Ronnie Screwvala’s UTV Motion Pictures, the film was both a commercial hit and a cultural favorite at the time.
To commemorate the milestone, Sonam Kapoor shared a nostalgic video on her Instagram story, simply captioned with “15 years of I Hate Luv Storys.” The sentiment was echoed by Dharma Productions, which posted a special video montage featuring memorable scenes from the film. Their tribute was accompanied by a caption that read, “Opposites attracted and gave us a luv story for a lifetime! #15YearsOfIHateLuvStorys.” Both Karan Johar and Imran Khan also joined in the celebration, resharing the clip on their own Instagram stories.
The film’s storyline centered around Simran, played by Kapoor, a die-hard romantic who believes in fairy-tale love, and Jay, portrayed by Khan, a cynical assistant director who despises the very idea of love stories. Despite their contrasting beliefs, their paths cross on a film set, leading to unexpected chemistry and emotional twists. This opposites-attract narrative resonated strongly with audiences, particularly young viewers who connected with the characters’ modern dilemmas and relatable personalities.
Supporting performances by Sameer Dattani, Bruna Abdullah, and Samir Soni added depth and humor to the film’s breezy, heartfelt tone. Over the years, I Hate Luv Storys has retained its charm, earning a loyal fanbase and a spot among Bollywood's memorable romantic comedies.
Fifteen years later, the film remains a feel-good favorite for fans who continue to revisit its playful take on love, destiny, and everything in between.