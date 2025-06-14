Fukrey completes 12 years, Pulkit Samrat takes to social media to send ‘biggg love’ to the team

Twelve years ago, a street-smart, jugaadu Delhi boy changed the game for Indian buddy comedies. That boy was Hunny, and Pulkit Samrat made him unforgettable.
As Fukrey completes 12 years since its release in 2013, Pulkit took to Instagram to reflect on the character that became a cult favourite. Sharing a nostalgic note, he wrote, “Warning: This Hunny comes with 12 years of sweet nostalgia. Proceed with FUKRAPANTI Sending biggg love to my Fukrey fam - the cast, crew & all the jugaadu geniuses behind the madness... and a special shoutout to the audience for turning our crazy into something truly iconic! Thank you so much for all the love.🤍 "#12YearsOfFukrey”
Pulkit’s portrayal of Hunny — the sharp, charming mastermind with a jugaadu heart — became the pulse of Fukrey. With his hustle, humour, and heart, Hunny resonated with an entire generation. His on-screen chemistry with Choocha, Zafar, Lali and Bholi Punjaban became the soul of the franchise and helped redefine modern-day bromance in Hindi cinema.
What started as a small, quirky comedy grew into a pop-culture phenomenon with two successful sequels. And through it all, Hunny remained Pulkit’s most loved and rooted character — funny, fearless and full of heart.
Up next, Pulkit is set to break new ground with Glory, a gritty boxing drama and Suswagatam Khushamadeed, a cross-cultural romance and Rahu Ketu which he is shooting currently in Kasol.