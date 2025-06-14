Fukrey completes 12 years, Pulkit Samrat takes to social media to send ‘biggg love’ to the team

Twelve years ago, a street-smart, jugaadu Delhi boy changed the game for Indian buddy comedies. That boy was Hunny, and Pulkit Samrat made him unforgettable.

Fukrey completes 12 years

As Fukrey completes 12 years since its release in 2013, Pulkit took to Instagram to reflect on the character that became a cult favourite. Sharing a nostalgic note, he wrote, “Warning: This Hunny comes with 12 years of sweet nostalgia. Proceed with FUKRAPANTI Sending biggg love to my Fukrey fam - the cast, crew & all the jugaadu geniuses behind the madness... and a special shoutout to the audience for turning our crazy into something truly iconic! Thank you so much for all the love.🤍 "#12YearsOfFukrey”