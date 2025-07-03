Omani artist Haneen Almoosawi brings her meditative thread works to Delhi

The exhibition’s title reflects Haneen's process: meandering, contemplative, and open-ended. Her background in design, along with personal experiences navigating scoliosis and somatic awareness, shapes a practice that blends architectural precision with softness. Her compositions recall sacred geometry and traditional embroidery, yet never settle into a single cultural or aesthetic category. What emerges is a language of line and light that is emotionally charged and spatially immersive.

Rendered in soft neutrals and luminous whites, her artworks feel like environments rather than objects—spaces to linger, reflect, and breathe. The thread becomes a metaphor for memory and continuity, tracing invisible emotional landscapes across textured surfaces.

According to Pristine Contemporary co-founders Arjun Sawhney and Arjun Butani, the exhibition offers more than visual engagement: “Haneen’s practice brings together minimalism and emotion in a way that is both disarming and deeply resonant… a space of quiet that is increasingly rare, and deeply needed.”

By placing personal histories alongside inherited traditions, Haneen’s practice gestures toward cultural hybridity, while remaining firmly anchored in introspection. Her work has been exhibited across Japan, Finland, and India, and continues to evolve as an ongoing exploration of body, space, and memory.

The show is part of Pristine Contemporary’s ongoing focus on emerging and underrepresented voices from the South Asian and Gulf regions, with an emphasis on cultural exchange and experimental storytelling.

July 18 to August 27 2025. 10.30 am – 6 pm (Monday to Friday), Saturdays by appointment only. At Gallery Pristine Contemporary, New Delhi.

