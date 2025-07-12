Former data scientist turned visual artist, Sanjukta Mitra, makes her India debut with a new show

In Spiritus, Sanjukta Mitra does not merely present a body of work — she conjures a mythopoetic realm where the personal and the primordial intersect. This debut solo exhibition, her first in India, brings both Indian and Greco-Roman mythologies together. Whether it’s Shiva dissolving ego through dance, Shakti radiating creative force, the serene stillness of the Buddha or the ethereal presence of Greek angels and spirit animals — each of these forms carries the same inner vibration. They may look different on the surface, but at the core, they are all visual languages of divinity, of connection, of oneness. The Minneapolis-based former data scientist turned visual artist, Sanjukta, lets us in on her exhibit that’s all about healing, transformation and the search for wholeness. Although the exhibition was a one-day event held at the Hilton Bengaluru, Embassy Manyata Business Park, her work is available on her online gallery.

Sanjukta Mitra’s Spiritus brings both Indian and Greco-Roman mythologies together