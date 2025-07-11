Flourish introduces Kerala’s traditional handcrafted wooden jewellery boxes, Nettur Petti

How is Nettur Petti made?

Making a Nettur Petti is a slow, detailed process. It can take anywhere between 12 to 20 days, depending on the size and design. “We mostly use Kumbil wood or rosewood. Kumbil is lightweight and strong and rosewood gives a rich finish. First, I cut and shape the wood into panels. The top has that traditional sloping shape, inspired by temple roofs in Kerala. Once the wooden structure is ready, I start fitting the brass pieces. All the metalwork, hinges, borders, locks, are made by hand. After that, I sand the whole box and apply natural polish or lacquer.

Every element of the box has a purpose, from the curves of the wood to the hand-fitted brass work. What makes this craft truly sacred is not just its function but the devotion with which it is made. “This craft has been in my family for generations. I grew up watching my father and grandfather work on Nettur Petti in our backyard. As a child, I was always curious — how they shaped the wood, fixed the brass, polished every corner with so much care. I slowly started helping them and over time, I fell in love with the process,” the artisan recalls.

₹7,800 onwards. Available online.