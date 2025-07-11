Flourish introduces Kerala’s traditional handcrafted wooden jewellery boxes, Nettur Petti

Now available on Flourish, the Nettur Petti is a handcrafted wooden box steeped in Kerala’s sacred artistic traditions. Once used to store temple jewels and royal heirlooms, this timeless piece is inspired by the region’s temple architecture, murals and guided by Thachu Shastra — the ancient science of design. “Nettur Petti was traditionally made by skilled craftsmen for the royal families and temples of Kerala, ” shares Suresh Kumar, the craftsman.
The Nettur Petti’s iconic pyramid-shaped lid mirrors the traditional sreekovil or sanctum tower of temples, while the brass embellishments echo the grandeur of ceremonial finery.
“I’ve created a special exclusive collection of six Nettur Petti boxes in hues of green, orange, red and blue, featuring intricate handworked patterns and brass detailing. Red for strength and blessings, seen in temple rituals. Green for prosperity, like the lush greenery of Kerala. Blue for peace and devotion, like the sky and rivers. Orange for fire and purity, like the deepa (lamp) we light during poojas. The brass work is all hand-cut and fitted one by one and I’ve included traditional motifs like the lotus, the temple gopuram, peacocks and sometimes even simple geometric patterns inspired by old Kerala architecture,” he reveals.
How is Nettur Petti made?
Making a Nettur Petti is a slow, detailed process. It can take anywhere between 12 to 20 days, depending on the size and design. “We mostly use Kumbil wood or rosewood. Kumbil is lightweight and strong and rosewood gives a rich finish. First, I cut and shape the wood into panels. The top has that traditional sloping shape, inspired by temple roofs in Kerala. Once the wooden structure is ready, I start fitting the brass pieces. All the metalwork, hinges, borders, locks, are made by hand. After that, I sand the whole box and apply natural polish or lacquer.
Every element of the box has a purpose, from the curves of the wood to the hand-fitted brass work. What makes this craft truly sacred is not just its function but the devotion with which it is made. “This craft has been in my family for generations. I grew up watching my father and grandfather work on Nettur Petti in our backyard. As a child, I was always curious — how they shaped the wood, fixed the brass, polished every corner with so much care. I slowly started helping them and over time, I fell in love with the process,” the artisan recalls.
