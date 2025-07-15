Art Incept unveils Original Shadows: A contemporary exploration of printmaking

Art Incept is set to fascinate art lovers with its latest exhibition Original Shadows: Contemporary Expressions Across Mediums of Printmaking. Convening 14 modern artists, the exhibition seeks to redefine the ancient art of printmaking and establish its continued relevance in the rapid pace of the contemporary world.

Head to this Gurugram exhibition featuring printmaking by 14 artists

Printmaking is presented in this exhibition in a wide variety of techniques such as etching, woodcut, lithography, serigraphy and mezzotint, each piece a witness to conscientious craftsmanship and hours of patient labour. At a time when speed and spectacle hold sway, Original Shadows invites the viewer to experience the contained intensity and sensuous fullness of printmaking.

Gayatri Singh, Director of Art Incept, drew attention to the dual intention of the exhibition, With Original Shadows we are delighted to present a carefully curated survey of contemporary printmaking that not only honours the legacy of the medium but also introduces the bold and diverse voices defining its possibilities today.” She drew attention to the educational role of the exhibition to dispel the mystique around printmaking for the next generation of collectors and viewers.