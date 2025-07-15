Art Incept unveils Original Shadows: A contemporary exploration of printmaking

Art Incept is set to fascinate art lovers with its latest exhibition Original Shadows: Contemporary Expressions Across Mediums of Printmaking. Convening 14 modern artists, the exhibition seeks to redefine the ancient art of printmaking and establish its continued relevance in the rapid pace of the contemporary world.
Printmaking is presented in this exhibition in a wide variety of techniques such as etching, woodcut, lithography, serigraphy and mezzotint, each piece a witness to conscientious craftsmanship and hours of patient labour. At a time when speed and spectacle hold sway, Original Shadows invites the viewer to experience the contained intensity and sensuous fullness of printmaking.
Gayatri Singh, Director of Art Incept, drew attention to the dual intention of the exhibition, With Original Shadows we are delighted to present a carefully curated survey of contemporary printmaking that not only honours the legacy of the medium but also introduces the bold and diverse voices defining its possibilities today.” She drew attention to the educational role of the exhibition to dispel the mystique around printmaking for the next generation of collectors and viewers.
The curatorial team, headed by veteran artist Rahul Kumar and renowned printmaker Jasneet Singh Bindra, has carefully chosen works that break new ground and challenge boundaries while paying homage to traditional methods.
For the unversed, Art Incept, initiated by Gayatri Singh after spending two decades in the corporate sector, is committed to nurturing and showcasing South Asia's brightest up-and-coming artists, creating an alive and supportive environment for artistic development.
Original Shadows guarantees a plunge into the complex processes of printmaking, encouraging viewers to think about the sustained tension between the singular and the multiple and admire the craftsmanship behind each deliberate mark and laboriously constructed layer. The exhibition solidifies Art Incept’s pledge to make art seen and decoded felt and understood, establishing its position in redefining the future of South Asian art.
Entry free. July 17, 11 am onwards. Golf Course Road, Gurugram.