Anuradha Thakur's 'Unwritten Earthsongs' drenches tribal rhythms in colour

Myriad bright colours adorn her canvases, outnumbering with ease a rainbow’s vibgyor. Tall, resplendent black figures wearing traditional tribal attire with even more colourful hues go about their daily activities in the arms of mother nature. And if you peer at her drawings long enough, you seem to magically descend into that faraway land, with a new tribal family to call your own.

Anuradha reveals that she used acrylic paints to create the pieces of art that line the walls of the hotel

Bringing the tribes of Kutch to Hyderabad, renowned artist Anuradha Thakur unveiled her solo art exhibition titled ‘Unwritten Earthsongs’ at Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills. Speaking to CE, Anuradha reveals that she used acrylic paints to create the pieces of art that line the walls of the hotel. “You know, the tribes in Kutch hardly have any water. But the way they live, so connected to nature and art, is inspiring. I have drawn from their positivity in life to create this art. We city people have so much to learn from them,” says Anuradha.

One of the most striking aspects of her work is how she uses colour. While the human figures are consistently painted in solid black, the surroundings burst with vivid, contrasting hues. The artist explains, “The reason I painted the figures in black is special; while most people may associate the colour black with sadness, my use of black displays their strength and confidence.”

Her works at the exhibition show local festivals, traditional dances, musical gatherings, and scenes from daily village life. What particularly warms one’s heart is the tribals’ sense of community, something long gone in chaotic city life.

Anuradha, who has spent time with tribes in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and the Northeast, has captured the essence of tribal life beautifully in this exhibit.

Even as a young girl, she was lauded for being a good artist, often creating her own artistic techniques while other students merely followed the teacher’s style. “The teachers appreciated me for it, and I went on to do a Fine Arts degree at Abhinav Kala Mahavidyalaya in Pune,” she shares.

Anuradha spent the early part of her career collaborating with Gond communities, conducting art workshops and immersing herself in the daily lives of tribal and rural groups in areas like Pachod and Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

Influenced by the evocative artistry of Amrita Sher-Gil and the enduring beauty of the Ajanta cave murals, she developed a distinctive style that weaves together elements of folk culture with a modern artistic outlook. “Across the world, this is known as the Anuradha Thakur style,” she proudly says, adding that she isn’t too worried about mimicry because everyone knows who the real artist is.

But her initial days as an artist were mired in challenges. She recalls, “My artistic style didn’t align with the Western-influenced approach favoured by most fine art institutions. There was uncertainty around whether my work would be accepted, and at times, it was even ignored. But I remained true to my vision.”

And that steely resolve bore fruit: with 34 solo and 27 group exhibitions to her credit, Anuradha has showcased her work in Paris, Chicago, Boston, Sofia, Dubai, Palo Alto, and major cities across India. Despite the fame and adulation she has received, Anuradha is, at her core, simply in love with what she does, spending much of her time at her studio in Ahilyangar, Maharashtra.

So, let’s put it this way; Anuradha Thakur’s ‘Unwritten Earthsongs’ isn’t just any exhibition. It is an invitation until July 20 to observe, understand, and reconnect with the many hues of mother nature.

— Story by Nitika Krishna