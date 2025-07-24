Madam Tussauds makes history, unveils 13 Taylor Swift figures from Eras tour

Laura Sheard, Global Brand Director at Madame Tussauds, said, “Taylor Swift is a generational icon and a cultural powerhouse. Madame Tussauds has a centuries-old legacy of holding a mirror up to the world of fame, immortalising the profiles that are making an imprint on the day’s culture. Taylor Swift’s influence spans music, fashion, film, activism and even the economy. The phenomenal success of her record-smashing tour is the perfect moment for Madame Tussauds to immortalise with 13 figures — Taylor’s lucky number — across four continents to ensure we’re reaching as many fans as possible. We just know they are going to love it as much as we do.”

A team of more than 40 highly skilled Madame Tussauds artists has been working tirelessly for 14 months on the exciting project, which features each of the 13 figures dressed in a unique fan-favourite look from Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. Images and footage released today reveal the Madame Tussauds Sydney figure celebrates The Tortured Poets Department era in show-stopping style.

Taking inspiration from leg two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, the new figure is dressed in an iconic look from British design house Vivenne Westwood — the white taffeta corseted gown is delicately inscribed with lyrics from Taylor’s single Fortnight. The look is finished with matching white lace up Christian Louboutin ankle boots, donated by the fashion house, white crystal embellished gloves and bespoke microphone created by Rebel Stage Gear UK, the specialist customisation company behind the original microphones Taylor used during the tour.