Between tradition and the modern emerge Madhvi Parekh’s artworks, on display in New Delhi

Parekh is heavily inspired by village art and a vocabulary that spells modernism, but intriguingly does not tightly belong to any form. Having carved a niche for herself in the artistic field, she is seen as one of the most prolific artists to have been able to combine the roots with the progressive nature of the society. Often called ‘playgrounds of imagination’, her canvasses are free spirited. The figures appear to be more surreal and abstract in solid shapes, but definite enough to understand what she wants to convey. However her works post 1970s seems slightly more grounded in techniques where there is distinction in understanding the concepts.

As is DAG’s nature to present something new and unseen with each exhibition, Madhvi Parekh: Remembered Tales will also treat art lovers to original sketchbooks which have been in DAG’s archives. These sketchbooks where she noted her regular observations offer insightful understanding to the working mind of the artist. From her growing –up in Sanjaya, Gujarat to understanding and putting perceptions of the urban and rural through creative expressions as she grew up, the exhibition is just not a mere visual treat, it is a repository of exploration of everyday normal through the uncommon lens.