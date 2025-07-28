Between tradition and the modern emerge Madhvi Parekh’s artworks, on display in New Delhi

You cannot call it entirely folk, you cannot call it entire modern. Steeped in the cusp of both tradition and the modern is Madhvi Parekh’s new set of artworks which are currently being displayed at DAG, New Delhi. The exhibition called Madhvi Parekh: Remembered Tales is a special display of her new works which highlight a completely unapologetically new style which makes her different from other artists and puts her work in the spotlight when it comes to contemporary art.
Eight years after the Madhvi Parekh retrospective, ‘ The Curious Seeker’ which was inaugurated in Dag, New Delhi and travelled to Mumbai, New York and Ahmedabad, her artworks again grace the gallery. The solo exhibition is a reflection of her observations captured in her sketchbooks over a period of decades. These artworks are both grand in scale and intricate in their subject lines. When you talk of Madhvi Parekh, instantly her art style can be described as folk modernism.
A careful look at her artworks and apart from folk motifs one can spot mythological embraces like Krishna, snakes, Durga, Kali and more; which also hints to the relation between mythology and folk. With time objects that might appear to be a television or tables or the man-animal bond are also highlighted. Interestingly, all drawings resemble basic everyday actions or objects but what makes them unique is her own creative style of portraying it to the viewers. Through large-format canvas, apart from regular ones, the exhibition shows Parekh’s versatility over medium and drawing spaces.
Parekh is heavily inspired by village art and a vocabulary that spells modernism, but intriguingly does not tightly belong to any form. Having carved a niche for herself in the artistic field, she is seen as one of the most prolific artists to have been able to combine the roots with the progressive nature of the society. Often called ‘playgrounds of imagination’, her canvasses are free spirited. The figures appear to be more surreal and abstract in solid shapes, but definite enough to understand what she wants to convey. However her works post 1970s seems slightly more grounded in techniques where there is distinction in understanding the concepts.
As is DAG’s nature to present something new and unseen with each exhibition, Madhvi Parekh: Remembered Tales will also treat art lovers to original sketchbooks which have been in DAG’s archives. These sketchbooks where she noted her regular observations offer insightful understanding to the working mind of the artist. From her growing –up in Sanjaya, Gujarat to understanding and putting perceptions of the urban and rural through creative expressions as she grew up, the exhibition is just not a mere visual treat, it is a repository of exploration of everyday normal through the uncommon lens.
It is also mandatory to note that Madhvi’s journey as an artist wasn’t completely a bed of roses. As a woman painter she was often extolled. And each time she fought back with wonderful art work proving that art has no gender and talent cannot be put under gender-bracket. The self-taught artist played with dots and lines, which are clearly reflected through her artworks. Though her works or artistic style cannot be defined tightly but one can say it is similar to modernist folk art which has never been seen before.
What: Madhvi Parekh: Remembered Tales
Where: DAG, New Delhi
When: till August 23, 2025