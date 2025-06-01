Stepping Out of the Box

Payal Jain feels that bringing works outside the confines of the white cube carries profound significance. Her work titled Soul of a Woman commemorates her three decades of fashion. There is an experiment with abstract language, limited to only a few materials like cotton and repurposed yarn, and a single colour, ivory. The pieces on display have the human body as their starting point and go on to explore and exploit the qualities of the materials, abandoning functionality completely and venturing into the territory of fibre art. “When I first conceived this body of work, I wasn’t imagining it within any enclosed gallery space,” she says.

Noelle Kadar, co-founder of JCA,feels that at its core, the goal of The Sculpture Park is to seamlessly integrate contemporary art into Jaipur’s cultural and visual landscape. Over time, the hope is that the park fosters a growing appreciation for contemporary artistic practices, encouraging visitors to see Jaipur as a thriving centre for creative expression. Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur explains, “Jaipur has always been a centre for culture. It’s great to see this tradition being continued by contemporary arts initiatives, it adds so much diversity and depth.”