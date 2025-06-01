This ongoing Chennai exhibition sheds light on Tamil Nadu’s unsung warriors

Jointly organised by Dakshina-Chitra Museum and the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology, the exhibition presents about 40 carefully curated hero stones—veerakkal—spanning from 300 BCE to the 19th century. These memorial stones serve as poignant visual records of lives lost in battle, self-sacrifice, or acts of community service, each one telling its own tale through inscriptions and iconography.

“This exhibition gives a complete picture of the evolution of memorial stones—how the society itself transformed over time,” says K Rajan, academic and research advisor to the project. “From the early historic period when inscriptions appeared without any images, to later stages where heroes began to be depicted, we see the cultural and linguistic shifts in the stones themselves.” He notes how earlier inscriptions used Brahmi or Tamil-Brahmi scripts, while later hero stones featured Tamil in the Vattezhuthu or Vatteluttu script—reflecting the common people’s voice, distinct from the Prakrit and Grantha scripts preferred by the ruling Pallava state.