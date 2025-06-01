This ongoing Chennai exhibition sheds light on Tamil Nadu’s unsung warriors

At first glance, they may look like weathered slabs of stone. But look closer, and you’ll find tales of bravery, sacrifice, and deep-rooted cultural beliefs etched into their surfaces. The Immortal Valors: Hero Stones of Tamil Nadu, a newly opened exhibition at DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum, breathes life into these timeworn memorials and the centuries of Tamil history they quietly guard.
Jointly organised by Dakshina-Chitra Museum and the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology, the exhibition presents about 40 carefully curated hero stones—veerakkal—spanning from 300 BCE to the 19th century. These memorial stones serve as poignant visual records of lives lost in battle, self-sacrifice, or acts of community service, each one telling its own tale through inscriptions and iconography.
“This exhibition gives a complete picture of the evolution of memorial stones—how the society itself transformed over time,” says K Rajan, academic and research advisor to the project. “From the early historic period when inscriptions appeared without any images, to later stages where heroes began to be depicted, we see the cultural and linguistic shifts in the stones themselves.” He notes how earlier inscriptions used Brahmi or Tamil-Brahmi scripts, while later hero stones featured Tamil in the Vattezhuthu or Vatteluttu script—reflecting the common people’s voice, distinct from the Prakrit and Grantha scripts preferred by the ruling Pallava state.
From cattle raids and animal battles to stories of self-sacrifice, the stones have been categorised into 23 distinct types, all arranged in chronological order. Some of these memorials continue to be revered as family deities in places like Thiruvannamalai and Dharmapuri, while many others lie forgotten and in disrepair.
“History shouldn’t just focus on dynasties and kings,” adds Rajan. “The people’s stories matter too. These stones represent that side of our past—the courage of ordinary individuals remembered by their communities.”
Visitors can also experience a glimpse of the future through the 3D digitalisation of one hero stone on display, hinting at how technology might help preserve and share this rich legacy in years to come.
Entry with museum ticket. On till July 20. 10 am to 6 pm. At Varija Gallery, DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum.