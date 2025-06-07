Celebration of queer art and community takes over Chennai this weekend

Among the featured artists is Sri, a Chennai-based doctor whose intricate paintings reflect mythology, memory, and queerness. “Art was always an escape for me,” Sri shares, “a way to express all the things I loved but couldn’t always talk about.” For the festival, she’s bringing a body of work rooted in mythology—vivid, floral, and full of stories. “One of my pieces is about Apollo and Hyacinthus,” she explains.

“I’ve always been fascinated by how queer love has existed in ancient stories. We just don’t talk about it enough.” For her, the festival offers a rare chance to belong. “Affections has helped me open up more and more—just being in that space, with people who get it, is comforting.”