Celebration of queer art and community takes over Chennai this weekend

What began as a thought—why does Pride have to last only a month?—has now transformed into something much more powerful. From a monthly open mic event, Affections has blossomed into a thriving community space for queer voices and expression. This Pride Month, that same spirit of community will take over The Backyard for Affections: The Queer Art Festival, a full-day celebration of queerness, creativity, and joy.
Curated by John Faust and team from the Sunshine House, the festival isn’t just about showcasing art—it’s about making space. Space for queer artists, allies, and audiences to gather, connect, and exist without apology. From interactive installations and drag performances to curated talks, food stalls, and vibrant artist booths, Affections is both a platform and a party for art enthusiasts.
Among the featured artists is Sri, a Chennai-based doctor whose intricate paintings reflect mythology, memory, and queerness. “Art was always an escape for me,” Sri shares, “a way to express all the things I loved but couldn’t always talk about.” For the festival, she’s bringing a body of work rooted in mythology—vivid, floral, and full of stories. “One of my pieces is about Apollo and Hyacinthus,” she explains.
“I’ve always been fascinated by how queer love has existed in ancient stories. We just don’t talk about it enough.” For her, the festival offers a rare chance to belong. “Affections has helped me open up more and more—just being in that space, with people who get it, is comforting.”
Artist and queer ally Darshini Sivakumar echoes that sentiment. A full-time illustrator and designer, her work—quirky, nostalgic, and full of colour—focuses on the small joys of everyday life. “I take inspiration from the mundane, and turn it into something whimsical and relatable,” she says. Though she doesn’t always set out to make queer art, she notes, “A lot of people look at my work and say it feels queer. But I don’t intend to do it as such. My works are mainly targeted towards nostalgia, vibrancy, and quirky kind of thing.”
However, Darshini sees Affections as vital. “So many queer artists use art as a way to express parts of themselves that they aren’t always able to voice out loud. Festivals like this create safe platforms where their stories can finally be heard—and seen. ”
Apart from artworks, one can also expect a packed lineup at Affections, which includes drag shows, tattoo stations, a queer library, interactive performances and more.
Entry fee: INR 100. On June 8. 12 pm – 8 pm. At The Backyard, Adyar.