How this Chennai artist uses discarded materials to tell stories of ecological loss

At a time when the world is increasingly threatened by environmental degradation, Chennai-based artist Kalyani Pramod has found a way to make discarded materials speak. Kalyani’s artistic roots lie in textile design. Yet, after decades in a collaborative industry, she began to crave a more introspective path. In 2008, she began working independently, embarking on what she calls “the beginning of a new journey”.

That journey soon merged with a growing concern for the environment—particularly the overwhelming problem of waste. “I began experimenting with waste fabrics, plastics, used tea bags, paper, and other discarded items to create new forms and products,” she says. What started as artistic experimentation evolved into a body of work that speaks directly to climate change and its devastating impact on the planet.

Living in Chennai, Kalyani draws deeply from her surroundings. “Standing on the beach, I’m always struck by the vastness of the ocean. It makes me feel small, humbled by the mysteries it holds. A lot of what I see, hear, and feel around me influences my work,” she notes, citing real-life experiences, films, and photographs as sources of inspiration.

The ocean, in particular, became a focal point. Kalyani was moved by the sight of “bleached, dying corals” and began using waste-based sculptures to document their slow decline. “I hoped that such a visual, tactile experience would have a deeper impact on viewers, especially the younger generation,” she says.

This blend of art, craft, and activism now defines her practice. “My work combines craft—transforming waste into art—with storytelling about environmental degradation,” Kalyani explains. The work invites engagement, encouraging both adults and children to “connect more deeply with the realities of climate change”.

Her work can be seen in exhibition, Festival of Ideas: We Are The Ocean, happening in the city this month.

Open to all. Till May 25, 2025. 10 am to 6 pm. At Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.

