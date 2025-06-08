Aishwarya Arumbakkam’s newest showcase in Kolkata preserves a sense of closeness

Using repeatedly mediated imagery, Aishwarya shows a complex view of immigration where she and her loved ones are faced with the obstacle of separation while trying to preserve a sense of closeness. The title of the series is inspired by a folder in her archive of photographic and audio material, recorded with her parents over a screen, during the Covid-19 pandemic. Through the process of making digital time into physical objects, Arumbakkam attempts to shrink the distance that separates her from her ageing mother and father, and lengthen the time she has left with them.

Aishwarya says, "Ten Sounds I cannot Hear is a body of work I made in collaboration with my parents between 2020 and 2022. This was the start of the pandemic, and I was abruptly separated from my parents who were ageing and not of great health. I was living in the US, they in India and during this time of separation and isolation, work became a way for us to spend time together and also stay in touch."