Museum of Art & Photography lands at Bengaluru Airport’s Terminal 2: A first-of-its-kind art experience for travellers

The Domestic Terminal is where a world of South Asian art and culture reveals itself in unexpected, tech-driven ways. The Gallery on Demand offers a deeply curated dive into MAP’s rich collection. With a swipe or a tap, you’re transported into the colourful and complex worlds of artists such as Jamini Roy, Jangarh Singh Shyam, Jyoti Bhatt, Suresh Punjabi and LN Tallur. Each digital exhibition is a window into India’s layered visual legacy, brought to life on sleek screens scattered across the space.

But this isn’t your typical passive museum encounter. The Gallery on Demand also weaves in cinematic threads from MAP’s vast film ephemera archive — posters, lobby cards and stills that map the evolution of Indian cinema. Here, you can trace the fascinating journey of the tawaif in Bollywood, drift through tales of Arabian Nights, or watch short films that explore the lives and works of celebrated artists featured in the museum’s collection.