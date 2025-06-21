Where lines speak: An art showcase of expression and connection

The theme, she adds, has been slowly building within her for years. “Line is the first element we study in art and design. For me, it’s very personal—I see it in nature, in everything I observe. It’s both visible and invisible, connecting all of us in some way.”

“Plus, it is not necessary to always work with a very complicated concept, it can be as simple as lines.” she adds.

Kõdu 2025 marks a milestone moment for Aishwarya too, as her Maisha Studio celebrates 15 years. “Line in a way represents a new beginning,” she reflects.

The works span an impressive spectrum—drawing, sculpture, photography, film, mixed media, and installations. Despite the diversity in styles and mediums, the curation ensures a seamless experience.

“Each artist has a unique way of approaching the theme, but the challenge—and beauty—was in creating harmony across these 150 artworks,” says Aishwarya. “At the end of the day, we’re all human. We use different media, but our emotions connect us,” Aishwarya says.

In addition to the exhibition, Kõdu offers two vibrant public events. On June 21, an expressive arts workshop will explore how line can be used as a tool to reflect and process emotions. On June 22, a unique live music and art jam will see violinist Shravan Sridhar performing alongside eight visual artists responding to his music in real-time. “The violin itself is very line-based—in movement and sound,” Aishwarya notes. “It’s going to be a powerful exchange between music and art.”

Open to all. The exhibition is on till June 24. 11 am to 7 pm.At Lalit Kala Akademi, Thousand Lights.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

Telegram: https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress



