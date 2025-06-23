Painting for Palestine: 70 Artists come together and display their artworks in New Delhi

Sliman Mansour, whose work has come to symbolise Palestinian national identity and communal resilience, presents ‎Searching for life, an oil on canvas depicting women salvaging the remains of shattered homes and histories. “This is a powerful work. It has an almost Soviet appeal, being very Constructivist in the manner of building together from ruins,” remarks Aban Raza, an Indian artist.

In Last Breath, Malak Mattar, a young artist in her twenties, offers a Guernica-like lamentation for Gaza. The city’s streets, hospitals, and homes are reimagined in hellish hues. The London-based artist recalls being paralysed at the onset of the current war: “I could not hold a piece of paper or paint or look at paintings. Nothing had meaning.” And yet, through this anguish emerges a refusal to forget.

A shift of presence and absence recurs throughout. Ghosts of Presence / Bodies of Absence by Palestinian-American artist John Halaka evokes Palestinian refugees as spectral witnesses, floating in “unsolidified fields of dreams”, displaced yet tethered to their erased villages. His drawings become mnemonic devices, reconciling memory and geography, reuniting stolen lands with their dispossessed people. Mary Tuma’s Homes for the Disembodied furthers this idea—offering textile sculptural sanctuaries to spirits of the exiled.

Sobhiya Hasan Qais’s Self Portrait and Cactus in a Jar reflect gendered memory through the motif of the sabra plant. A historic symbol of Palestinian endurance, the sabra was once used to demarcate peasant land boundaries. In the jar it becomes suffocated in containment—lonely and wounded, symbolising the people of the land.

Equally striking are works like Dima Srouji’s delicate glass jars. These fragile vessels, almost vanishing in their transparency, carry the burden of refugee life. “She presents the line so faintly it could disappear at any moment.” The fragility of her work mirrors the precarity of existence for Palestinian people under settler-colonial regimes.

And then there is the work of Abdul Rahman Katanani, rendering the Gaza Sea in barbed wire. The sea, once a space of openness, is transformed into a weapon of control.