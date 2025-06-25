Ahmedabad–based artist Sima Patel’s solo exhibition, Naaritva, comes to Bengaluru

Feminine journey

Each piece in Naaritva captures a different facet of the feminine journey. For example, one canvas portrays a woman with her eyes closed, head tilted upward — it speaks of inner strength, surrender and spiritual awakening. Another shows intertwined female forms, almost merging into one another, representing sisterhood and inherited wisdom. There’s also a work where the figure seems to dissolve into her surroundings, a commentary on invisibility and self-erasure, which many women experience at some point.

The works oscillate between the deeply personal and the quietly political. When enquired, how she would rather describe Naaritva as — autobiographical, observational or universal in its portrayal of womanhood, she replied, “It’s definitely a blend of all three. It began as an autobiographical inquiry — trying to understand myself better — but soon I realised these emotions, fears and triumphs weren’t just mine. They belong to many women, across cultures and generations. So while the lens may be personal or observational at times, the result feels universal. I think every woman can find a fragment of herself in Naaritva,” she reveals