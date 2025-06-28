Here's what you can expect from The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience set to debut in Bengaluru tomorrow!

The first-of-its-kind in the country, a 22,000-lumen projection will envelop visitors in a selection of 70 of Vincent Van Gogh’s most iconic works. The exhibition includes iconic works such as The Starry Night, Sunflowers, Café Terrace at Night and some lesser-known works too.

“We began by asking: how can we not just show Van Gogh’s art, but make people feel what he felt? We introduced the Quick Study Room to offer visitors context — about Van Gogh’s personal life, struggles with mental illness and his deeply moving bond with his brother. We also curated lesser-shown works, including pieces from his Japanese Phase such as the Portrait of Pere Tanguy and La Mousmé. The Dutch artist was deeply influenced by Japanese woodblock prints, particularly ukiyo-e. These prints inspired a shift in his artistic style. He began using bold black outlines, flattened perspectives, vibrant, unmodulated colours and a more decorative, expressive visual language,” he reveals