Here's what you can expect from The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience set to debut in Bengaluru tomorrow!

Having already garnered 13 accolades since its launch in 2024, The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience makes its debut at the Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, this weekend. Presented by The Silly Fellows in collaboration with music entrepreneurs and co-curators Nikhil Chinapa and Jay Punjabi, we speak to Nikhil to learn more about this multi-sensory spectacle. “The earlier Van Gogh exhibitions in India were limited by lower-resolution projectors and lacked emotional or narrative depth. The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience raises the bar technically, aesthetically and emotionally. We’ve used cutting-edge projection technology, original animation, a powerful soundtrack and a thoughtfully curated prelude to create an experience that doesn’t just show Van Gogh’s art — it brings you into his world,” he begins.
The first-of-its-kind in the country, a 22,000-lumen projection will envelop visitors in a selection of 70 of Vincent Van Gogh’s most iconic works. The exhibition includes iconic works such as The Starry Night, Sunflowers, Café Terrace at Night and some lesser-known works too.
“We began by asking: how can we not just show Van Gogh’s art, but make people feel what he felt? We introduced the Quick Study Room to offer visitors context — about Van Gogh’s personal life, struggles with mental illness and his deeply moving bond with his brother. We also curated lesser-shown works, including pieces from his Japanese Phase such as the Portrait of Pere Tanguy and La Mousmé. The Dutch artist was deeply influenced by Japanese woodblock prints, particularly ukiyo-e. These prints inspired a shift in his artistic style. He began using bold black outlines, flattened perspectives, vibrant, unmodulated colours and a more decorative, expressive visual language,” he reveals
Technology touch
Motionvan Studios (Hemali Vadalia and Naveen Boktapa) and Jay Punjabi envisioned each frame and animation to echo the emotional intensity and turbulence of Van Gogh’s inner world. Think subtle movements, flowing skies and immersive transitions that guide viewers through Van Gogh’s evolving states of mind — from hope and awe to heartbreak and isolation.
“The 22,000 lumen projectors allow us to recreate Van Gogh’s textures, brushstrokes and colour palettes with astonishing fidelity and brightness, even in large spaces. The enormous screens allow the audience to feel physically immersed in the art rather than just observing it. Every star in The Starry Night, every swirl in The Bedroom, feels like it’s alive and happening around you,” he shares.
Roaming the rooms
Mitch de Klein’s score is the emotional spine of the show. Each musical cue is calibrated to match the pace and tone of the visual journey. “From the soft piano motifs during Van Gogh’s early work to more turbulent crescendos reflecting his years in the asylum at Saint-Rémy, the music doesn’t just accompany the art — it interprets it. It helps guide the audience’s emotional response without ever bececoming overbearing,” he notes.
The exhibition unfolds across four carefully curated spaces, each designed to offer a distinct facet of the artist’s work. First comes the Education Room, which serves as an informative and insightful introduction, providing context and background to Van Gogh’s life and artistic journey. “Next is the Infinity Room, a mirrored installation that reflects endless skies and brushstrokes — a favourite with influencers and photographers. Then comes the Immersive Room, where 360- degree projection, surround sound and animation draw you into Van Gogh’s world,” he elucidates.
Café and merch store
Lastly, the Merchandise Store is where they can take home souvenirs and mementoes related to the exhibition. Before entering the exhibition, attendees can lounge in the café, which will also pay homage to the Dutch painter’s creations. Think sunflower-themed pastries, lavender-infused drinks (a nod to Provence) and creatively plated snacks inspired by his colour schemes.
The space also features art-inspired merchandise, painting corners for kids and mood lighting that mimics the glow of Van Gogh’s famous night scenes. “We have a lifesized recreation of Van Gogh’s famous painting, Bedroom in Arles, for that perfect photo opportunity,” he signs off.
₹499. June 29 onwards. Weekdays: 12 pm to 9.30 pm. Weekends: 10 am to 9.30 pm. At Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru.