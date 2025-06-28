Traditional Indian Pichvai art makes London debut in July showcase

In early July, a centuries-old art form rooted in ritual, mythology, and craftsmanship will find new meaning in a contemporary setting. From July 2 to July 6 July 2025, London’s Mall Galleries will host Feast, Melody and Adornment, a major international showcase dedicated entirely to Pichvai — a detailed and devotional style of painting traditionally created as a textile backdrop for temple idols.

A historic Indian art tradition finds a global stage

Presented by Pichvai: Tradition & Beyond, the exhibition brings together more than 400 hand-painted works created over the past hundred years. While staying true to the sacred motifs of Shrinathji, lotuses, and Nandi cows, the show also introduces modern interpretations of the Pichvai, including pared-back colour palettes and minimalist compositions.