Traditional Indian Pichvai art makes London debut in July showcase

In early July, a centuries-old art form rooted in ritual, mythology, and craftsmanship will find new meaning in a contemporary setting. From July 2 to July 6 July 2025, London’s Mall Galleries will host Feast, Melody and Adornment, a major international showcase dedicated entirely to Pichvai — a detailed and devotional style of painting traditionally created as a textile backdrop for temple idols.
Presented by Pichvai: Tradition & Beyond, the exhibition brings together more than 400 hand-painted works created over the past hundred years. While staying true to the sacred motifs of Shrinathji, lotuses, and Nandi cows, the show also introduces modern interpretations of the Pichvai, including pared-back colour palettes and minimalist compositions.
The exhibition highlights the unique ritualistic role of Pichvai — originally used in the Nathdwara temple near Udaipur — and its evolution into a collectible, standalone art form. Historically, the paintings served as seasonal temple adornments and sacred souvenirs for pilgrims. Today, they carry both artistic and cultural value, representing a living tradition that blends devotion with fine craftsmanship.
At the heart of the revival is Pooja Singhal, founder of the atelier Pichvai: Tradition & Beyond and a key figure in the movement to restore and reinterpret Pichvai art for a global audience. Raised in Udaipur, Singhal’s approach is both heritage-driven and forward-looking. Since 2015, her atelier has served as a collaborative space for master artists to bridge historical practice with contemporary design. Her foundation, established in 2018, continues to champion India's traditional arts on the international stage.