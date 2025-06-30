Miniature street art by ‘Anonymouse’ moves from Malmö to museum

For nearly a decade, passers-by in cities across Sweden—and eventually across the world—have stumbled upon mysterious miniature shops, restaurants, and homes tucked into building façades or perched on kerbsides, as though a community of well-organised mice had set up shop parallel to human life. The creators of these elaborate and often cheeky installations remained anonymous until earlier this year.

Now, the Swedish street art collective known as “Anonymouse” has not only revealed their identities but has also brought their miniature marvels into the light—via a new museum exhibition in Lund.

The art collective, often dubbed “Banksy Mouse” by Swedish media, consists of Elin Westerholm and Lupus Nensén—both professionals in the world of film and television production. Their journey began in 2016 after a trip to Paris’s Montmartre district, where the pair found themselves inspired by the whimsical elegance of Art Nouveau. Six months later, their first mouse-sized restaurant, Il Topolino, opened its doors—not in real life, but secretly installed along Bergsgatan in Malmö under the cover of night.

It didn’t take long for the installation to go viral. Crowds gathered to admire the tiny eatery and its neighbouring nut delicatessen, Noix de Vie, snapping photos and sharing them widely online. The project soon attracted attention beyond Sweden, with new mouse establishments springing up across the UK and Canada—including a castle on the Isle of Man and a tiny radio studio in Quebec.

Each installation was crafted with painstaking detail and a wry sense of humour. The 2020 record shop Ricotta Records in Lund, for example, featured custom-designed record sleeves for fictional mouse pop stars: Back to Brie by Amy Winemouse and Goodbye Yellow Cheese Roll by Stilton John.