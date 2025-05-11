This artistic duo creates immersive eco-stories through pop-ups and digital landscapes

At first glance, the works of French artists Elsa Mroziewicz and Cécile Palusinski might appear rooted in whimsy—with their vivid pop-ups, poetic imagery and immersive digital layers. Yet behind this sensory-rich artistry lies a deep, enduring commitment to environmental storytelling. The duo, who first met 15 years ago while collaborating on a CD album project L’épopée de Noé, have since carved a shared path that blends visual art, augmented reality, and ecological reflection.

“My artistic career has taken shape at the crossroads of the visual arts, animated books and animation,” says Elsa. “I’m driven by the desire to create sensitive, immersive worlds, where traditional and digital techniques come together to tell stories in a new way.” Cécile, originally a writer, found herself gradually drawn into multimedia expression: “Over the last seven years I’ve broadened my work to include sound writing and projects in augmented, virtual or mixed reality, exploring new narrative formats.”