This art exhibition by Mari Poghosyan explores cross-cultural memories and identity

In a world increasingly fragmented by borders and noise, this upcoming exhibition by Armenian artist Mari Poghosyan offers a quiet yet powerful communion of cultures, memories, and artistic expression. Inspired by the book The God of Deserted Memories, written by her husband and author Dr. Prashant Madanmohan, the exhibition maps the intertwined legacies of Armenia, India, and France through artworks. We spoke with Mari to know more about the show and her artistic journey.

Can you walk us through the exhibition?

This exhibition is a cultural bridge and an invitation to reflect, pause, and remember. It features over 35 original impressionist works — including monument renditions, landscape paintings, portraits, and symbolic compositions — each exploring themes of memory, resistance, exile, beauty, and identity. The artworks reflect the intertwined legacies of Armenia, India, and France — three civilisations that, despite their distances, share profound spiritual and artistic kinships.

What was your inspiration behind the theme?

My inspiration was born from a deep yearning for cultural preservation through emotion and art. I began working on this body of art during a time of war — a time when many Armenian monasteries, artefacts, and symbols of identity were being lost or destroyed. As an Armenian, I carry within me the memory of a nation marked by profound silence and repeated attempts at cultural erasure.

But I believe that art is our greatest form of resistance. This theme emerged from that very impulse — to turn memory into colour, and resistance into beauty. To create a space where civilisations don’t just coexist, but converse — across time, geography, and pain.

My husband and collaborator, Dr. Prashant Madanmohan, explored many of these same themes in his book The God of Deserted Memories. His writing and philosophy reflects on how memory shapes identity — how we are defined not only by what we remember, but by what we choose to forget. His work gave a narrative spine to the emotions I was already trying to express through art. Together, our works became a shared act of remembering.

How do you want viewers to engage with your works?

I hope the viewer walks away with a sense of quiet remembrance — not sadness, but presence. My paintings are not created to be decoded or explained. They are meant to be felt slowly, like distant music or the warmth of a memory long buried.

If a viewer finds in them a part of themselves, or stumbles upon something they didn’t know they had forgotten — then the painting has fulfilled its purpose. Because what we remember shapes us, and what we forget continues to shape us, often in silence.

I see myself as a messenger of feeling. My art is not about answers, but about evoking reflection. If it makes someone pause, breathe a little deeper, or reconnect with a memory, an ancestry, or a longing — then I believe I’ve done my part.