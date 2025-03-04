A bridge across time

Shah always recalled his Garhi years as his most experimental, a time when he drew, painted, worked with found objects and began to be noticed for his terracotta sculptures that would establish his reputation as one of India’s leading sculptors. But Himmatbhai did not care much for the cultural ennui that he experienced in New Delhi and chose to escape to Jaipur, where his studio soon became a meeting point for local potters and painters.

At Garhi, Himmatbhai had escaped my attention as a rookie journalist but I was introduced to him in Jaipur by Kripal Singh Shekhawat, the two having struck up a close friendship even though their practices were vastly different. Kripal Singhji was a fount of information on local cultures and practices for my research on the state’s history.

Shah’s studio, where I met him, was like a kabari shop with mounds of clay resting under wetted jute, strewn with unused tyres, nails, empty bottles, boxes and jars that would serve as an improbable muse for his sculptures. He extolled objects of daily life in the same way that Prabhakar Barwe did in his paintings, and though he was admired, local interest in terracotta tyres and bottles was understandably low.