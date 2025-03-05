Serendipity Arts Festival announces its 10th edition, to begin from December 12 in Goa

One of the premiere art and cultural festival and one of South Asia’s largest multi-disciplinary arts festival, the Serendipity Arts Festival announces its return for the milestone 10th edition from December 12- 21, 2025 in Panjim, Goa. With over 40+ curators, special curators, marquee events, city-based events and much more, the Festival has plans to reach grander scales this year. Some of the curators involved include Ranjit Hoskote for visual arts, Manjari Nirula for crafts, Anuradha Kapur for theatre, Geeta Chandran for dance, Bickram Ghosh for music, Thomas Zacharias and the Lovacore Team for Culinary arts and many more.
Here's a glimpse of what will make the Serendipity Arts Festival even more interesting this year
Sunil Kant Munjal, founder-patron of the Festival comments, “As we step into the 10th year of Serendipity Arts Festival, it is remarkable to reflect on the journey we have undertaken with artists, audiences, and communities across the globe. This milestone edition promises to be an extraordinary celebration of creativity, bringing together some of the most influential voices in the arts today,”
Apart from the grand celebration in December in Goa, the Serendipity Arts Festival will also have subsidiary events in various cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow, and even go international with Birmingham and Dubai before finally culminating the celebrations in Panjim.
The Festival also fosters collaboration to further the cause of the Arts. The RCA X SAF Senior Artist Residency with the Royal College of Art, London; Serendipity Arles Grant 2025 for lens-based practitioners, a performance-arts initiative ‘City As Stage’ along with the British Council, SAF x Asia TOPA programme for electronic musicians to name a few.
As the Festival gears up to touch various States, and international locales, art lovers are in a for treat with its never before seen and thought provoking curation in multi-disciplinary fields.