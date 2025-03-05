Serendipity Arts Festival announces its 10th edition, to begin from December 12 in Goa

Sunil Kant Munjal, founder-patron of the Festival comments, “As we step into the 10th year of Serendipity Arts Festival, it is remarkable to reflect on the journey we have undertaken with artists, audiences, and communities across the globe. This milestone edition promises to be an extraordinary celebration of creativity, bringing together some of the most influential voices in the arts today,”

Apart from the grand celebration in December in Goa, the Serendipity Arts Festival will also have subsidiary events in various cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow, and even go international with Birmingham and Dubai before finally culminating the celebrations in Panjim.