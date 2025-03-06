Shuvaprasanna on his new series of paintings, ‘Face’
Shuvaprasanna's art invites viewers into a world where reality and illusion are inseparable, each amplifying the other's significance. His works confront the complexities of Bengal's Collective memory, exploring suffering, identity and resilience not as isolated episodes but as interwoven threads in a larger narrative. This show is an invitation to reflect on on history's enduring marks on individuals and societies, compelling us to see beyond appearances into the layered truths that define existence. On the side lines on his ongoing solo exhibition Journey of Shuvaprasanna, that will be on till March 9 at Birla Academy of Art and Culture, he speaks with us about the same.
Shuvaprasanna on showcasing 37 paintings at this solo exhibition
What kind of paintings can we expect at the exhibition?
One of my recent series, called Face is showcased, in which one will get to see people and their varied expressions. These paintings have a different kind of texture. Along with these, there will be Flowers, Illusion, Ardhanarishwar, Sri Krishna. There will also be a series of mystifying Owls, Fish and their expressions, and a few more. I have played with newer textures.
Are these all painted on canvas?
They are majorly on canvas. A few are on boards and on rice paper. The paintings on rice paper are mostly using mixed media.
How is the texture of rice paper different?
Rice paper is translucent in nature. So the whole treatment is very different. We sometimes put a specific coloured board behind these papers.
The main focus of this exhibition is called Face. What strike you to create this series?
One day, while I was painting a face, I was playing with a kind of ink, which when rubbed creates a very interesting texture. Inspired by that, I started working on this series. It is nothing like I have done before.
Upcoming plans.
Nothing as such. But I really want to showcase these pictures in Delhi. I also have an upcoming exhibition in April, at Debovasha, for which I am working on small canvas paintings, water colours and portraits.