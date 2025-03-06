Shuvaprasanna on his new series of paintings, ‘Face’

Shuvaprasanna's art invites viewers into a world where reality and illusion are inseparable, each amplifying the other's significance. His works confront the complexities of Bengal's Collective memory, exploring suffering, identity and resilience not as isolated episodes but as interwoven threads in a larger narrative. This show is an invitation to reflect on on history's enduring marks on individuals and societies, compelling us to see beyond appearances into the layered truths that define existence. On the side lines on his ongoing solo exhibition Journey of Shuvaprasanna, that will be on till March 9 at Birla Academy of Art and Culture, he speaks with us about the same.