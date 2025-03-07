Artist Ravikumar Kashi’s upcoming exhibition reimagines paper as more than just a surface

Your upcoming exhibition at the MAP presents a unique body of work. What inspired the idea behind this exhibition and how does that manifest in your work?

For 25 years, I have worked with paper rather than on it, shaping it as a material instead of just using it as a surface. My journey in papermaking started at the Glasgow School of Art in 2001 and later took me to South Korea, where I trained in Korean and Japanese techniques. In my studio, I create pulp from plant fibres like banana and grass, moulding it into sculptures or sheets when wet. My recent work explores pulp painting, where I use a nozzle to apply pulp in a fluid, drawing-like manner, allowing for large-scale works up to 22 feet. The exhibition, We Don’t End at Our Edges, reflects the permeability of human existence — physically, emotionally and socially — through organic, cell-like structures that suggest, rather than depict, this theme.