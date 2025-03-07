Blue Planet: Jeong Lee’s upcycled art transforms plastic waste into beauty

In a world inundated with plastic, where it invades our oceans, our bodies, and even the air we breathe, hope seems to be a distant dream. Yet, for OK Jeong Lee and her team, hope isn’t just a fantasy. It is a reality that we create, piece by piece, in ways that transform what is discarded into something profound, beautiful, and alive. Her exhibition Blue Planet isn’t just a showcase; it’s a call to action—a visual plea to confront the mounting environmental crisis, wrapped in the shimmering embrace of upcycled art. Through this exhibition, Jeong encourages us to look beyond the waste that surrounds us and see the beauty and possibility that lie within it.

“Our world is drowning in plastic—breaking down into microscopic pieces, entering our bodies, our oceans, and our lives. But in discarded waste, we see possibility.” With these words, Jeong opens the door to a creative universe where plastic no longer remains a symbol of destruction but becomes a testament to transformation. A broken CD, its shimmering surface once a symbol of outdated technology, now takes on new life in Jeong’s hands as a fish. Its scales glimmer in the light, but its eyes tell a different story—a story of sorrow, of struggle, of a fragile existence in an increasingly polluted world. Through art, Jeong gives voice to what is so often forgotten: the creatures and ecosystems suffocating under plastic’s weight.