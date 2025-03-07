Photographer Indu Antony’s ‘Cecilia’ed’ reimagines women’s safety in public spaces

Multi-disciplinary artist Indu Antony is back with her long-standing pet project, Cecilia’ed (an artistic intervention that reimagines gender dynamics and safety of women in public spaces), which is now on display at It’s Time. To See. To Be Seen.

Interestingly, the project features the octogenarian Cecilia, who has become a celebrity herself after her association with Indu. “Cecilia and I have been friends for quite some time. When I was thinking about a project focused on women’s safety in public spaces, I had this idea — most campaigns feature a celebrity as the face to drive the cause. I thought, why not Cecilia? So, I asked her, and she agreed. And that’s how she became the mascot of the project. The pictures you see in the Chennai expo are the result of our ongoing collaboration over the last 10 years. Whenever we needed her to dress up, she would, as she loves collecting different kinds of clothes, and I would take the photos. It’s been a kind of ongoing tradition between us, and it felt natural to incorporate these images into the project.”