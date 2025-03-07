This showcase in Hyderabad is a collection of the artists’ diverse perspectives and backgrounds

All the artists have a very unique style they draw from their personal experiences. “I focus on one or two main subjects and paint them with a lot of detail. The contextual elements of the art pieces are just painted in monotone, and left to the audience’s imagination,” says Rajashekhar. Soumen also follows the idea of leaving a few things to the audience’s imagination. He uses acrylic paints to create the effect of watercolours, to give the piece a misty and foggy look. “When you look at the painting closely, it is the haze you can see, but as you go farther, you can see the figures and details more distinctly,” Soumen adds.

Nithyam on the other hand uses a lot of textures to add depth to his craft. “My work revolves around the interplay of cosmic feminine and masculine energies,” he explains. Another artwork which showcases the duality of these energies is by Kiran Varikilla. “The main element of my work is the flame which symbolises enlightenment. The peacock and the lady are representative of Radha and Krishna, and the textures and colours I have used reflect my personal style,” he explains.