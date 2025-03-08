Photographer Bhumika Saraswati’s ‘Unequal Heat’ shines a light on Dalit and Adivasi women fighting climate injustice

Throwing more light on the project, Bhumika says, “The concept of climate change and the systematic marginalisation of communities have always been deeply personal for me. It’s not just about the climate crisis but about how it’s affecting these communities in a targeted, systematic way. It was crucial for me to speak about this, to document it visually, because the current representation of these communities often reduces them to mere victims of climate change. If I didn’t capture this, who would? This history could be lost. There might be no visual record of the people fighting to save these lands. For me, it’s about bearing witness and ensuring that there’s a record of these communities’ struggles and efforts to protect our planet, because in the end, they’re the ones on the frontlines.”

Bhumika says that her goal is to shift the narrative. “It’s important to focus on them as problem solvers, and to recognise the injustice they face — not just in the context of climate change, but in the larger context of their systematic oppression. As for the photos in this project, many were taken in central India, specifically in regions like Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.”