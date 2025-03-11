New Delhi art exhibition, Present Future, explores the artistic brilliance of veterans and contemporary artists

With an extremely intriguing name, Present Future, The International Creative Arts Centre (ICAC) comes up with an art exhibition which displays the artistic brilliance of 50 artists who are emerging today and will quite aptly be the future of the art world tomorrow. The exhibition is scheduled to be held at Bikaner House from today to March 15, 2025 and will be a celebration of contemporary artists.
What does Present Future, the ongoing art exhibition in New Delhi explore?
One of the most interesting parts of the curation of the exhibition is that it shows the evolution in art. Not only does it feature the collection of Ravindra Mardia, but also, the other featured artists are gaining global recognition through their work in contemporary Indian art which explores powerful narratives and unique techniques.
Some of the leading artists on display are Achuthan Kudallur, Anupam Sud, Avijit Dutta, Bose Krishnamachari, Chandra Bhattacharjee, Jeram Patel, K. Khosa, Manish Pushkale, Niren Sengupta, Prabhakar Kolte, Prem Singh, R B Bhaskaran, Ritu Singh, Seema Kohli, Sudip Roy. Adding in a few emerging artists who must not be missed are names like Laxman Gore, Hemant Dhane, Ritu Singh, Pisurwo (Jitendra Suralkar), Manish Rao, Bhuval Prasad. The exhibition brings together, artists, art lovers, collectors, critics and more to start a dialogue on art, its present and future.
What: Present Future
Where: Centre for Contemporary Art, Bikaner House, New Delhi
When: March 11-15, 2025
Time: 11 am – 7 pm